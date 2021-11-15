State Street Corp Sells 19,444 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $38,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

