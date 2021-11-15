State Street Corp Sells 2,318,287 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,611,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.16% of Kadmon worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 185.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Monday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

