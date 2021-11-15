SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $112,122.52 and approximately $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00521464 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.