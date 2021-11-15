Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $8.70 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.70 billion and approximately $799.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,591 coins and its circulating supply is 24,269,906,613 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.