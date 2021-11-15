stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021021 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.