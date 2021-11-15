Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,084,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stevia stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 402,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

