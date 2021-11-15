Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,084,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Stevia stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 402,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Stevia Company Profile
