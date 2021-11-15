Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

