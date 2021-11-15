Stipend (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $234.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $429,987.56 and approximately $234.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,561.31 or 0.99493517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.00354386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00522794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00177505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,841,523 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

