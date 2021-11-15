Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,678% compared to the typical volume of 816 call options.
NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,765,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
