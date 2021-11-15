Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 32,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,441% compared to the average volume of 718 call options.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $3.26. 35,061,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $99.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

