Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vivint Smart Home Call Options (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,077 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average volume of 324 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 2,909,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,263. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

