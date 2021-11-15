Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,496 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,326% compared to the typical volume of 46 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,840. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

