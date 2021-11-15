Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,496 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,326% compared to the typical volume of 46 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of VREX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,840. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
