Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, an increase of 85,913.8% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Shares of Stornoway Diamond stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 807,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,182. Stornoway Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

