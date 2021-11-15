Stream Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $201,511.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.