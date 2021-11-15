Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 1,000 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.