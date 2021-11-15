Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Up 5.5%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $737.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International in the second quarter valued at $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

