Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,805 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $73.02 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

