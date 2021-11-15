Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.