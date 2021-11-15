Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

