SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00095654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,873.53 or 1.00224674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.24 or 0.07114727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

