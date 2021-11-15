SunContract Market Capitalization Tops $3.88 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, SunContract has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $410,205.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.