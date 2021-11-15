Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.27). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000.

NOVA opened at $42.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

