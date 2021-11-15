Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Superior Gold stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.
Superior Gold Company Profile
