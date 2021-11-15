Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superior Gold stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

