Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.31% of Superior Group of Companies worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SGC opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

