SureRemit Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $580.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

