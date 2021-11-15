Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

STRO opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $899.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

