SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.