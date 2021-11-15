SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

