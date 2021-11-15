SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $19,618,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

