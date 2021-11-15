SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.