SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.37.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $85.17 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $58,354,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

