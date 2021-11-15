SVF Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 34,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,386% compared to the typical volume of 534 call options.

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,231. SVF Investment has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

