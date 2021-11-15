Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0737

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Swingby has a total market cap of $20.63 million and $738,030.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,118,273 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

