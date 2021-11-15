Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.