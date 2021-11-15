SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the October 14th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

