Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

