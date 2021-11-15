Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $301.88 million and $42.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00416395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,458,817 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

