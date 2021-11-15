TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

