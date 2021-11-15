TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.