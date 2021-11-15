Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $30,913.37 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $10.23 on Monday, hitting $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,524. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

