Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $176.44. 26,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,317,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

