Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.87

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 2471932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.5328961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.