Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $56.67

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $54.62. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 283.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

