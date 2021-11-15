Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 32,084,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,937,609. Tautachrome has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

