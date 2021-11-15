TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 395,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TSPQ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,722. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.