TD Securities Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.10.

TSE:HRX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$687.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.85.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

