TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,249. The firm has a market cap of C$483.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.