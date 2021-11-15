TD Securities Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a market cap of C$518.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

