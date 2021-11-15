TD Securities Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$170.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of WNGRF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.