TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$110.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

