Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $1.42

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $613,025.12 and $109,773.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.